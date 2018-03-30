Lawson Products (LAWS) and CIRCOR International (CIR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson Products and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59% CIRCOR International 1.78% 6.06% 2.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lawson Products and CIRCOR International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $305.91 million 0.73 $29.68 million N/A N/A CIRCOR International $661.71 million 1.28 $11.78 million $0.73 58.44

Lawson Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIRCOR International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lawson Products and CIRCOR International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 CIRCOR International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lawson Products currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. CIRCOR International has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given CIRCOR International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Lawson Products.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lawson Products does not pay a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats Lawson Products on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other. The Company supplies a range of automotive products, including body hardware, body shop, brake/wheel, fleet/truck, repair harness assembly and other parts. The Company offers approximately 200,000 different core products for sale of which approximately 50,000 products are maintained in its distribution centers. The Company’s customers operate in a range of industries, including automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale and service.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

