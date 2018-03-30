Layne Christensen (LAYN) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Layne Christensen (NASDAQ: LAYN) is one of 79 public companies in the “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Layne Christensen to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Layne Christensen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Layne Christensen $601.97 million -$52.23 million -4.69 Layne Christensen Competitors $8.01 billion $302.05 million 25.48

Layne Christensen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Layne Christensen. Layne Christensen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Layne Christensen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Layne Christensen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Layne Christensen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Layne Christensen -12.73% -40.46% -6.33% Layne Christensen Competitors -0.33% 4.11% 4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Layne Christensen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Layne Christensen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Layne Christensen Competitors 413 1986 2400 91 2.44

Layne Christensen currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.27%. As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies have a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Layne Christensen’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Layne Christensen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Layne Christensen has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Layne Christensen’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Layne Christensen peers beat Layne Christensen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Layne Christensen Company Profile

Layne Christensen Company operates as a water management, construction, and drilling company that provides solutions for the water, mineral, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Water Resources segment offers water-related products and services, including hydrologic design and construction; source of supply exploration; well and intake construction; and well and pump rehabilitation services. This segment also provides water treatment equipment engineering services and systems for the treatment of regulated and nuisance contaminants. Its Inliner segment provides process, sanitary, and storm water rehabilitation solutions to municipalities and industrial customers dealing with aging infrastructure needs, as well as other rehabilitative methods, such as Janssen structural renewal for service lateral connections and mainlines, slip lining, traditional excavation and replacement, and manhole renewal with cementitious and epoxy products. The company's Heavy Civil segment offers water and wastewater treatment plants design and construction, and pipeline installation services; provides surface water intakes, pumping stations, and hard rock tunnels; offers marine construction services; and designs and constructs biogas facilities. Its Mineral Services segment conducts above ground drilling activities comprising core drilling, reverse circulation, dual tube, hammer, and rotary air-blast methods; and provides exploratory and definition drilling services. The company serves government agencies, investor-owned utilities, industrial companies, global mining companies, consulting engineering firms, heavy civil construction contractors, oil and gas companies, power companies, and agribusinesses. The company was formerly known as Layne Inc. and changed its name to Layne Christensen Company in June 1996. Layne Christensen Company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

