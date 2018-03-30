Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1156 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE LGI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/lazard-global-total-return-income-fund-lgi-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-updated.html.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income. The Fund’s Global Equity Portfolio invests in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 United States and non-United States equity securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.