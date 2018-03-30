Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Lazaruscoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Lazaruscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00087836 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Coin Profile

Lazaruscoin (CRYPTO:LAZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lazaruscoin’s official website is lazaruscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lazaruscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

