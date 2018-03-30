LCNB (LCNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 36,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,869. LCNB has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.33.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

