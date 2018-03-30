Leidos (LDOS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leidos earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.9910327668968 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,905.44, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. Leidos has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Leidos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

