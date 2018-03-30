Leoni Ag (LEO) Receives €57.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.64 ($72.40).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of LEO stock traded down €2.10 ($2.59) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €52.04 ($64.25). 177,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a market cap of $1,820.00 and a PE ratio of 14.22. Leoni has a one year low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a one year high of €66.20 ($81.73).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

