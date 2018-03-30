Independent Research Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Leoni (LEO)

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €62.00 ($76.54) price objective from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.64 ($72.40).

ETR LEO opened at €51.92 ($64.10) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 12 month low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a 12 month high of €66.20 ($81.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,820.00 and a PE ratio of 14.19.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

