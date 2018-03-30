LetItRide (LIR) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

LetItRide (CURRENCY:LIR) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One LetItRide coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LetItRide has a total market cap of $25,127.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of LetItRide was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LetItRide has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LetItRide Profile

LetItRide is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. LetItRide’s total supply is 36,917,028 coins. LetItRide’s official Twitter account is @LetItRide_Dice. The official website for LetItRide is www.letitri.de.

Buying and Selling LetItRide

LetItRide can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase LetItRide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LetItRide must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LetItRide using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

