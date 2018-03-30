Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK)

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leucadia National in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Leucadia National’s FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Leucadia National’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leucadia National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:LUK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 2,260,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,733. The company has a market cap of $7,997.88, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Leucadia National has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Leucadia National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,537,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 925,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 314,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

