Liberty Global plc – Class C (LBTYK) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Liberty Global plc – Class C were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 105,421 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 9,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,223,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Global plc – Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25,378.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.61. Liberty Global plc – Class C has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class C had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%.

Liberty Global plc – Class C declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc – Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses internationally. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, set-top boxes, and pay-per-view programming.

