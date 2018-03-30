Liberum Capital Lowers Travis Perkins (TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,525

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,720 ($23.76) to GBX 1,525 ($21.07) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,715 ($23.69) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,325 ($18.31) to GBX 1,250 ($17.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,610 ($22.24) to GBX 1,430 ($19.76) in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,570.91 ($21.70).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,234 ($17.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,341.30. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,709 ($23.61).

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,462 ($20.20) per share, for a total transaction of £877.20 ($1,211.94). Also, insider Tony Buffin sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($18.10), for a total value of £143,523.60 ($198,291.79). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 173 shares of company stock valued at $243,440.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

