Linde (LIN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

3/23/2018 – Linde was given a new €176.00 ($217.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Linde was given a new €175.00 ($216.05) price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($222.22) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Linde was given a new €208.00 ($256.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Linde was given a new €170.00 ($209.88) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Linde was given a new €193.00 ($238.27) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Linde was given a new €156.00 ($192.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Linde was given a new €191.00 ($235.80) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($222.22) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Linde was given a new €171.00 ($211.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2018 – Linde was given a new €208.00 ($256.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($283.95) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Linde was given a new €193.00 ($238.27) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Linde was given a new €208.00 ($256.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Linde was given a new €202.00 ($249.38) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Linde was given a new €242.50 ($299.38) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($283.95) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/31/2018 – Linde was given a new €191.00 ($235.80) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($283.95) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Linde was given a new €242.00 ($298.77) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($283.95) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Linde AG (LIN) traded down €2.25 ($2.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €167.90 ($207.28). 86,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde AG has a 1 year low of €150.10 ($185.31) and a 1 year high of €199.40 ($246.17). The stock has a market cap of $32,610.00 and a P/E ratio of 27.04.

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The company's Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

