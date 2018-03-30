Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,444.32, a P/E ratio of 312.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGF.A has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

