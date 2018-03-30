Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.B) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

NYSE:LGF.B traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 501,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lionsgate has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $34.41.

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Lionsgate had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGF.B. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lionsgate from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lionsgate to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lionsgate in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Lionsgate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lionsgate to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lionsgate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $2,247,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,600.

