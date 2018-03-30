LiteBar (LTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,134.00

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One LiteBar coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiteBar has a market capitalization of $163,134.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteBar has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006590 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004230 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LiteBar

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 904,752 coins. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco.

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

