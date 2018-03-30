LiteBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0037 (CRYPTO:LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $108,218.00 and $2,309.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006513 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004236 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000123 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiteBitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.