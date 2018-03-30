Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $124,319.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00738172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014553 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00148824 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 558,359,944 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Binance, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

