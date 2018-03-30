Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $280,628.00 and approximately $4,314.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001927 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,562.80 or 3.22724000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000218 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003471 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00150761 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,221,523 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

