LiteCoin Ultra Hits Market Cap of $34,193.00 (CRYPTO:LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $34,193.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001904 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.20 or 3.43453000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00156813 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002606 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,522,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,000 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

