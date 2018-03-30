LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) CFO Sells $737,100.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,223.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Richard Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 30,696 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $481,620.24.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 55,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $858,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $185,491.28.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 841,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,941. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,932,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 559,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 508,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after buying an additional 310,088 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 229,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

