Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 155,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 161,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,009,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612,906. The company has a market cap of $200,697.80, a P/E ratio of -134.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -362.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

