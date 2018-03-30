LOCIcoin Trading Down 15.5% This Week (CRYPTO:LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $6,135.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCIcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,518,110 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. The official website for LOCIcoin is locipro.com. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loci has created “InnVenn”, a search tool that draws from an expansive database provided by inventors directly. The system serves inventors by offering immutable proof of intellectual property rights on a global scale presented in an interactive, user-modifiable, and visually appealing Venn diagram of technologies, inventions, patents and ideas. The LOCI token is an ERC20 token used to pay for services in the InnVenn app, and as a medium of exchange to buy and sell intelectual purpose “

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

