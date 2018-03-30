LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce $277.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.95 million and the lowest is $276.43 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $187.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $277.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LogMeIn from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LogMeIn stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,374. The firm has a market cap of $6,058.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

