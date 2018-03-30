Longfin Corp (NASDAQ:LFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,874 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the February 28th total of 593,469 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LFIN opened at $17.26 on Friday. Longfin has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $142.82.

Get Longfin alerts:

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/longfin-corp-lfin-short-interest-up-67-1-in-march.html.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp is a finance and technology company. The Company is focused on providing trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms for North America, South America and Africa regions. The Company’s business model includes importer and exporter financing, financial institution intermediation, insurance backed trade financing, and Carry trade finance with FX solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Longfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.