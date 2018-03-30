Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th.

Lowe's Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Lowe's Companies has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe's Companies to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

LOW stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $87.75. 8,515,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe's Companies has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,832.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

