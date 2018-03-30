Loxo Oncology (LOXO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ: LOXO) recently:

3/21/2018 – Loxo Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2018 – Loxo Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loxo Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genetically defined patient populations. Loxo Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. “

3/5/2018 – Loxo Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/2/2018 – Loxo Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Loxo Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genetically defined patient populations. Loxo Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. “

3/2/2018 – Loxo Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Loxo Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Loxo’s Q4:17 loss per share was $0.69 compared to our estimated loss of $1.18. The lower than estimated loss resulted from collaboration revenue recognition of $21.3 million. This was partially offset by operating expenses being 17.9% higher than estimated. Higher operating expenses arose primarily from higher R&D. As a result, we are increasing our estimated R&D expenses for 2018 and 2019. There were no other remarkable variances in the quarter. The completion of the rolling NDA submission for larotrectinib is expected in March 2018, and the Marketing Authorization Application submission in the EU is expected in 2018. This submission is being led by Bayer.””

2/24/2018 – Loxo Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2018 – Loxo Oncology is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Loxo Oncology is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Loxo Oncology is now covered by analysts at Cann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Loxo Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ LOXO) traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.20. 355,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,533. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $3,724.54, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.37.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Loxo Oncology Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $271,863.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,931.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,323,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,778,159.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,608. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

