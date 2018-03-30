Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,637.18, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 578,248 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 661,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 229,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

