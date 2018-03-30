Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT Raised to $80.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

LULU stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $10,655.68, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,930,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 481.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 327,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

