Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT Set at $83.00 by B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) received a $83.00 price target from research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $10,655.68, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/lululemon-athletica-lulu-pt-set-at-83-00-by-b-riley.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.