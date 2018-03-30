Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $89.54

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.54 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 4849300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

The firm has a market cap of $12,071.75, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 661,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 229,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

