LUXCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,117.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $59,117.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00058179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,380,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,623 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

