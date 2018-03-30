LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) PT Set at €303.00 by Goldman Sachs

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) has been given a €303.00 ($374.07) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($345.68) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale set a €281.00 ($346.91) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($327.16) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €285.00 ($351.85) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €267.69 ($330.48).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($321.67).

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

