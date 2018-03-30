Lykke (CRYPTO:LKK) Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Lykke coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lykke has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. Lykke has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $17,209.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00729953 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014296 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00146371 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke launched on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,899,931 coins. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

