LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0600476482953 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,696.71, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.64 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/lyondellbasell-industries-lyb-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.