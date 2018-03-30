LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan Buys 250 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin W.T. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 282 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,646.18.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 322 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,358.92.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. 2,258,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,192. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,698.48, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,383,000 after buying an additional 376,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

