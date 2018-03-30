Wedbush Comments on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $704.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.48 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on M.D.C. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,559.67, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $138,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $233,531,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after buying an additional 660,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,930,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after buying an additional 73,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

