Macerich Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 730 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 759% compared to the average volume of 85 put options.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Macerich to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,422,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,223,000 after buying an additional 412,265 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,205,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,517,000 after buying an additional 3,007,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Macerich by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,533,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $94,878,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,684,000 after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macerich has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,817.29, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

