Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Given a $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $36.93 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $3,100.99, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 107.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 200.0% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

