MACRON (MCRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $810.00

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One MACRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. MACRON has a total market capitalization of $469,358.00 and $810.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MACRON has traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MACRON Profile

MACRON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin.

Buying and Selling MACRON

MACRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy MACRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MACRON must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MACRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

