Macy's (M) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News coverage about Macy's (NYSE:M) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Macy's earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3003412150237 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Macy's to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Vetr downgraded Macy's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on Macy's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy's from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy's presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. 9,884,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,058,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8,491.73, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Macy's has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Macy's will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In related news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/macys-m-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-12.html.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.