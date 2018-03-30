MagicCoin (MAGE) Price Hits $0.12

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One MagicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. MagicCoin has a total market cap of $889,346.00 and $460.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000879 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MagicCoin Profile

MagicCoin (MAGE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,097,419 coins and its circulating supply is 7,347,419 coins. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio.

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

