Magnet Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Magnet has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnet has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $7,908.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002305 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 22,024,915 coins and its circulating supply is 21,774,915 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

