MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Omni DEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $105.75 million and $642,695.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00740143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033051 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Omni DEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

