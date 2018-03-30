Main Street Capital (MAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Securities upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,176.24, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 82.93% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. King Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

