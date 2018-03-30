Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Share Price

Press coverage about Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Malibu Boats earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6762346190497 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $676.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

In other news, VP Dan L. Gasper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/malibu-boats-mbuu-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-21-updated.html.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.