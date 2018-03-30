Manna Market Cap Achieves $566,165.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $566,165.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00734962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00150715 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna’s total supply is 10,043,673,073 coins and its circulating supply is 43,673,073 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin. The official website for Manna is www.grantcoin.org.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

