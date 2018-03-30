MannKind (MNKD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.17, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 999.00%. sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in MannKind by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MannKind (MNKD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/mannkind-mnkd-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.