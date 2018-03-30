Manx Telecom (MANX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Manx Telecom (LON: MANX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2018 – Manx Telecom had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($3.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Manx Telecom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 215 ($2.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Manx Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($3.04).

3/15/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 236 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 236 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 220 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Manx Telecom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

Shares of Manx Telecom PLC (LON MANX) opened at GBX 182 ($2.51) on Friday. Manx Telecom PLC has a one year low of GBX 172 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 and a P/E ratio of 1,820.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Manx Telecom’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Manx Telecom plc is a United Kingdom-based communications solutions provider. The Company offers a range of fixed line, broadband, mobile and data center services to businesses, consumers and the public sector on the Isle of Man. The Company’s segments include Fixed line, broadband and data; Mobile; Global solutions; Data centre, and Other.

