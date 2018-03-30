Marchex (MCHX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

MCHX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 135,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,726. Marchex has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 80,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,896.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 413,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,984. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 245,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,643 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 226,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc is a mobile advertising analytics company. The Company offers products and services for enterprises that depend on consumer phone calls to drive sales. Its media analytics products can provide actionable intelligence on media channels advertisers use to acquire customers over the phone. Its Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud helps marketers connect customer conversions driven from paid media channels, including search, display and video, social and sites, to phone calls made to a business.

